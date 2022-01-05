Market cap of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] reaches 32.69M – now what?

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HOTH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 84.50% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 93.71%. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Hoth Therapeutics Announces HT-ALZ Therapeutic Shows Positive Results – Reduce Amyloid β in Alzheimer’s Disease.

Significant decrease in Aβ seen in an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model after acute treatment with HT-ALZ, supporting that HT-ALZ has the potential to modify Aβ plaque formation in the brain.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced proof-of-concept data generated using an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model, supporting the therapeutic potential of HT-ALZ. The research was conducted as part of the company’s Sponsored Research Agreement with Washington University in St. Louis. HT-ALZ is a therapeutic in development under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for the treatment of dementia related to Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

Over the last 12 months, HOTH stock dropped by -43.48%. The one-year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.49. The average equity rating for HOTH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.69 million, with 23.89 million shares outstanding and 20.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 277.97K shares, HOTH stock reached a trading volume of 267235419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOTH shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

HOTH Stock Performance Analysis:

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 93.71. With this latest performance, HOTH shares gained by 74.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.74 for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8841, while it was recorded at 0.8031 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3005 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.10% of HOTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 710,046, which is approximately 0.545% of the company’s market cap and around 16.48% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 120,361 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85000.0 in HOTH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $45000.0 in HOTH stock with ownership of nearly -2.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HOTH] by around 142,980 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 85,354 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 812,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,041,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOTH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,305 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 83,978 shares during the same period.