Market cap of Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ] reaches 261.17M – now what?

Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ: DOGZ] price surged by 4.52 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on December 27, 2021 that Dogness Smart Discover GPS Pet Tracker Reaches 2nd Most Popular Pet Tracker in China After Only 3 Weeks.

Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced its Discover Smart GPS Pet Tracker has become the 2nd most popular product in its category in China after only 3 weeks on the market.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, “Our traditional and intelligent pet products have had successful launches in the past but nothing can compare to the success of our new state-of-the-art Discover Smart GPS Pet Tracker. Clearly, pet safety is as important to pet owners as it is to Dogness.”.

A sum of 4346797 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.23M shares. Dogness (International) Corporation shares reached a high of $8.59 and dropped to a low of $7.85 until finishing in the latest session at $8.56.

Guru’s Opinion on Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dogness (International) Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOGZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOGZ in the course of the last twelve months was 87.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

DOGZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.46. With this latest performance, DOGZ shares gained by 102.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 317.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 330.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOGZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.37 for Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.24, while it was recorded at 8.22 for the last single week of trading, and 2.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dogness [International] Corporation Fundamentals:

Dogness (International) Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ] Insider Position Details

4 institutional holders increased their position in Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ:DOGZ] by around 52,336 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 34,355 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 64,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOGZ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,051 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.