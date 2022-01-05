Market cap of Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] reaches 12.01B – now what?

Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: COUP] closed the trading session at $156.97 on 01/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $154.81, while the highest price level was $166.21. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Coupa Software to Participate Virtually in the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), announced today that its management team will participate virtually in the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The management team’s live remarks, scheduled to begin at 7:45 am PT (10:45 am ET), can be accessed from Coupa’s investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay of the live webcast will also be available on this website for at least 90 days following the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.68 percent and weekly performance of -1.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, COUP reached to a volume of 5433320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUP shares is $221.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Coupa Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Coupa Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $230, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on COUP stock. On August 17, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for COUP shares from 300 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupa Software Incorporated is set at 8.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for COUP in the course of the last twelve months was 107.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

COUP stock trade performance evaluation

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, COUP shares dropped by -8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.83 for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 193.93, while it was recorded at 160.05 for the last single week of trading, and 229.39 for the last 200 days.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Coupa Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coupa Software Incorporated go to 23.80%.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,465 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,447,493, which is approximately 2.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,656,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in COUP stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $958.16 million in COUP stock with ownership of nearly -13.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

236 institutional holders increased their position in Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:COUP] by around 9,531,703 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 7,971,541 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 58,473,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,976,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUP stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,552,352 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,699,598 shares during the same period.