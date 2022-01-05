Market Analysts see International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] falling to $145. Time to buy?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] traded at a high on 01/04/22, posting a 1.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $138.02. The company report on December 16, 2021 that HSBC And IBM Successfully Design And Test Interoperable Multi-Ledger Central Bank Digital Currency, Securities And Foreign Exchange Settlement Capability.

Initiative is the Latest Innovation Resulting from Groundbreaking CBDC Experimentations Led by Banque de France.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

— Cross-border, cross-CBDC and digital currency, cross-asset, cross ledger, end-to-end securities and foreign exchange transactions successfully executed;.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7263344 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of International Business Machines Corporation stands at 1.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.79%.

The market cap for IBM stock reached $124.01 billion, with 897.10 million shares outstanding and 895.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 7263344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $145.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $172, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on IBM stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IBM shares from 167 to 176.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has IBM stock performed recently?

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.06. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 16.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.78 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.85, while it was recorded at 135.00 for the last single week of trading, and 136.69 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 16.35%.

Insider trade positions for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

There are presently around $67,898 million, or 57.90% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,936,478, which is approximately 0.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,528,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.78 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.99 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly -0.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,056 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 18,736,593 shares. Additionally, 882 investors decreased positions by around 15,994,516 shares, while 340 investors held positions by with 464,371,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,102,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,807,640 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 1,176,549 shares during the same period.