Market Analysts see Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] gaining to $87. Time to buy?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE: CP] price surged by 2.83 percent to reach at $2.03. The company report on December 28, 2021 that Canadian Pacific announces multi-year contract extension with Canadian Tire Corporation.

Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) and Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CTC) (TSX:CTC, TSX:CTC.a) announced today a multi-year agreement to continue moving the retailer’s goods in Canada.

“CP is proud to continue our near-century-long commercial relationship with Canadian Tire, another iconic Canadian brand,” said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. “As the single largest container importer in Canada, CTC will benefit from CP’s leading service, reliability and network capacity across Canada.”.

A sum of 5512463 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.96M shares. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares reached a high of $74.01 and dropped to a low of $71.66 until finishing in the latest session at $73.78.

The one-year CP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.35. The average equity rating for CP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $82.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $81 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 29.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CP Stock Performance Analysis:

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, CP shares gained by 7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.81, while it was recorded at 72.22 for the last single week of trading, and 73.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Fundamentals:

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

CP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited go to 8.03%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $52,436 million, or 69.50% of CP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 55,860,385, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,239,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.46 billion in CP stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $2.97 billion in CP stock with ownership of nearly 4.708% of the company’s market capitalization.

429 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE:CP] by around 92,330,989 shares. Additionally, 442 investors decreased positions by around 39,233,443 shares, while 212 investors held positions by with 599,249,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 730,814,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CP stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,907,140 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 6,185,374 shares during the same period.