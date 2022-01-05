Market Analysts see Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] falling to $12. Time to buy?

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RKDA] price surged by 17.80 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Appoints Kevin Comcowich to Interim CEO.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, announced it has appointed Kevin Comcowich, current Chairman of the Arcadia Board of Directors, as interim chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2022, as the board of directors finalizes its search for a permanent CEO. As previously announced on September 7, 2021, the board of directors launched a national search for a new CEO as the company further expands into the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector.

Comcowich will continue to serve as board chair, a role he was appointed to in 2017. He joined the Arcadia board as an independent director in 2016 and previously served as chair of the audit committee.

A sum of 17476275 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 443.37K shares. Arcadia Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $1.65 and dropped to a low of $1.23 until finishing in the latest session at $1.39.

The one-year RKDA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.83. The average equity rating for RKDA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKDA shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2017, representing the official price target for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Overweight rating on RKDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

RKDA Stock Performance Analysis:

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.70. With this latest performance, RKDA shares gained by 26.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.50 for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4789, while it was recorded at 1.1360 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2354 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arcadia Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

RKDA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. go to 14.96%.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 14.30% of RKDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKDA stocks are: ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP with ownership of 1,525,000, which is approximately 52.5% of the company’s market cap and around 8.16% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 791,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.93 million in RKDA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.25 million in RKDA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RKDA] by around 797,670 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 128,392 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,236,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,162,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKDA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 213,902 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 122,216 shares during the same period.