Market Analysts see Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ALNA] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.772 during the day while it closed the day at $0.58. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Allena Pharmaceuticals Provides Clinical and Corporate Update.

ALLN-346, an orally administered enzyme in development for the treatment of hyperuricemia and gout, demonstrates a statistically significant reduction in serum uric acid and a well-tolerated safety profile in first cohort of patients with hyperuricemia and chronic kidney disease in the Phase 2a Study 201.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Allena to host webinar to discuss the initial Study 201 data with Key Opinion Leaders Robert Terkeltaub, M.D. and David S. Goldfarb, M.D. today at 8:00 am ET; log-in information below.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -7.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALNA stock has declined by -34.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.53% and lost -2.26% year-on date.

The market cap for ALNA stock reached $49.01 million, with 76.66 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, ALNA reached a trading volume of 35724987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALNA shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

ALNA stock trade performance evaluation

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.87. With this latest performance, ALNA shares dropped by -4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.49 for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7434, while it was recorded at 0.6075 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0011 for the last 200 days.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13 million, or 23.70% of ALNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALNA stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,330,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 million in ALNA stocks shares; and TRV GP II, LLC, currently with $1.81 million in ALNA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ALNA] by around 2,204,820 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 3,905,031 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 13,812,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,922,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALNA stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,557,316 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 3,221,457 shares during the same period.