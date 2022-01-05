Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] Revenue clocked in at $44.05 billion, up 2.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] gained 1.03% or 0.2 points to close at $19.61 with a heavy trading volume of 4181993 shares. The company report on December 31, 2021 that Manulife Investment Management Announces Final Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds.

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $19.50, the shares rose to $19.755 and dropped to $19.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MFC points out that the company has recorded 1.82% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -12.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, MFC reached to a volume of 4181993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFC shares is $23.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Manulife Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.39.

Trading performance analysis for MFC stock

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, MFC shares gained by 8.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.45 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.20, while it was recorded at 19.22 for the last single week of trading, and 19.96 for the last 200 days.

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 13.80%.