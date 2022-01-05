iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [ITOS] moved down -11.49: Why It’s Important

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ITOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.49% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.24%. The company report on January 3, 2022 that iTeos to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced that Michel Detheux, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Conference being held virtually on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at https://www.iteostherapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

Over the last 12 months, ITOS stock rose by 27.66%. The one-year iTeos Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.33. The average equity rating for ITOS stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.52 billion, with 35.20 million shares outstanding and 35.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 315.98K shares, ITOS stock reached a trading volume of 5871186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [ITOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITOS shares is $50.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on ITOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITOS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

ITOS Stock Performance Analysis:

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [ITOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.24. With this latest performance, ITOS shares gained by 20.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.04 for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [ITOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.74, while it was recorded at 45.97 for the last single week of trading, and 28.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iTeos Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [ITOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,478 million, or 89.40% of ITOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITOS stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 4,417,259, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4,345,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.17 million in ITOS stocks shares; and MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $156.14 million in ITOS stock with ownership of nearly -10.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ITOS] by around 4,007,491 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,321,999 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 24,822,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,151,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITOS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,429,248 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,317,821 shares during the same period.