Goldman slashes price target on American International Group Inc. [AIG] – find out why.

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] traded at a high on 01/04/22, posting a 2.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $59.00. The company report on January 4, 2022 that AIG Names Marilyn Hirsch as Senior Vice President, Treasurer.

Kathleen Carbone Named Chief Accounting Officer.

American International Group (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Marilyn Hirsch has returned to AIG as Senior Vice President, Treasurer, effective immediately. She reports to Shane Fitzsimons, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, AIG.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5263874 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American International Group Inc. stands at 1.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.99%.

The market cap for AIG stock reached $48.88 billion, with 852.76 million shares outstanding and 829.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 5263874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American International Group Inc. [AIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $63.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.09.

How has AIG stock performed recently?

American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.11. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.77 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.74, while it was recorded at 57.35 for the last single week of trading, and 52.49 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for American International Group Inc. [AIG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 30.69%.

Insider trade positions for American International Group Inc. [AIG]

There are presently around $43,546 million, or 93.60% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,609,368, which is approximately 0.131% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,571,942 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.45 billion in AIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.34 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly 12.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

345 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 28,769,618 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 37,061,605 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 692,948,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 758,780,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,524,469 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 5,876,810 shares during the same period.