General Electric Company [GE] is 5.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] gained 3.25% on the last trading session, reaching $99.37 price per share at the time. The company report on December 21, 2021 that GE Digital Will Acquire Opus One Solutions to Advance the Energy Transition.

Combined technology portfolio to enable broad, rapid adoption of renewables and Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) at all points on the grid.

Creates interoperable portfolio that will help utilities forecast, manage, optimize, and trade renewables coming onto the electric grid.

General Electric Company represents 1.10 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $109.39 billion with the latest information. GE stock price has been found in the range of $98.09 to $100.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.67M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 7561676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $121.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on GE stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GE shares from 119 to 131.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 107.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for GE stock

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.27. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.29 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.61, while it was recorded at 95.91 for the last single week of trading, and 103.62 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.