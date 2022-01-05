For Prologis Inc. [PLD], Analyst sees a rise to $135. What next?

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] traded at a low on 01/04/22, posting a -2.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $161.00. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Susan Uthayakumar Joins Prologis as Chief Sustainability and Energy Officer.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, has appointed sustainability expert Susan Uthayakumar to the new role of chief sustainability and energy officer. Uthayakumar will lead the company’s customer-focused sustainability and energy solutions business.

“Susan’s proven leadership and experience will be critical to our ongoing innovation and progress on our long-term sustainability goals – and those of our customers,” said Prologis Chief Operating Officer Gary E. Anderson.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4200087 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Prologis Inc. stands at 2.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.04%.

The market cap for PLD stock reached $118.76 billion, with 739.44 million shares outstanding and 735.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 4200087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prologis Inc. [PLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $166.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 132.30.

How has PLD stock performed recently?

Prologis Inc. [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.89. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.83 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.68, while it was recorded at 165.98 for the last single week of trading, and 131.44 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Insider trade positions for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

There are presently around $113,365 million, or 96.70% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,360,203, which is approximately -0.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,916,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.02 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.18 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly 2.689% of the company’s market capitalization.

554 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 23,536,024 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 24,977,800 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 638,963,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 687,476,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,841,973 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,043,354 shares during the same period.