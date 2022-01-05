For Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Flora Growth Corp. [NASDAQ: FLGC] closed the trading session at $2.16 on 01/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.95, while the highest price level was $2.36. The company report on January 4, 2022 that IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora Growth Corp..

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell's latest podcast features Luis Merchan, President and CEO of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC), an internationally focused cannabis brand builder that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Luis Merchan, President and CEO of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC), an internationally focused cannabis brand builder that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.35 percent and weekly performance of 20.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -59.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, FLGC reached to a volume of 24343706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLGC shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Flora Growth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Flora Growth Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flora Growth Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 102.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

FLGC stock trade performance evaluation

Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.67. With this latest performance, FLGC shares gained by 11.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.46% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.52 for Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9600, while it was recorded at 1.8700 for the last single week of trading.

Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Flora Growth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.90% of FLGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLGC stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 891,164, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.72% of the total institutional ownership; VIDENT INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC, holding 49,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97000.0 in FLGC stocks shares; and COBBLESTONE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC /NY/, currently with $87000.0 in FLGC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Flora Growth Corp. [NASDAQ:FLGC] by around 1,072,580 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 13,199 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 59,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,145,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLGC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,063,527 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 13,199 shares during the same period.