For DoorDash Inc. [DASH], Analyst sees a rise to $200. What next?

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] loss -6.49% on the last trading session, reaching $135.91 price per share at the time. The company report on December 6, 2021 that DoorDash Introduces Ultra-Fast Grocery Delivery, Providing Busy Consumers with a Reliable and Convenient Way to Restock Instantly.

Instant Deliveries Will Begin from a New York City DashMart Location, with the Goal of Expanding to Select DoorDash Grocery and Convenience Partners over the Next Year.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is introducing ultra-fast grocery deliveries in 10-15 minutes beginning with DashMart in New York City. With over 2,000 items, DashMart offers a wide assortment of fresh and frozen grocery staples, snacks, household goods, and local products to fulfill any last minute shopping needs – whether you forgot an ingredient for tonight’s dinner, or don’t have time to get more eggs and milk midweek. To start, ultra-fast deliveries will be offered from a new DashMart location in Chelsea, with more locations and partners coming over the next few months.

DoorDash Inc. represents 340.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.71 billion with the latest information. DASH stock price has been found in the range of $131.76 to $143.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, DASH reached a trading volume of 5050616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $232.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2021, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $210 to $260, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on DASH stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DASH shares from 221 to 227.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 8.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 137.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

Trading performance analysis for DASH stock

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.49. With this latest performance, DASH shares dropped by -13.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.77 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.61, while it was recorded at 146.53 for the last single week of trading, and 173.97 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.