Foot Locker Inc. [FL] moved down -3.55: Why It’s Important

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] loss -3.55% on the last trading session, reaching $43.17 price per share at the time. The company report on December 13, 2021 that FOOT LOCKER, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW WOMENSWEAR BRAND COZI FOR HOLIDAY 2021.

Lifestyle Brand Offers Size-Inclusive Apparel Collection Designed to Encourage Women to Embrace Their Individuality and Feel Comfortable in Their Own Skin, Without Sacrificing Style or Comfort.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) today announces the launch of its first proprietary womenswear brand, Cozi, that will be available globally and exclusively at Foot Locker and Champs Sports. Following successful controlled brand launches of LCKR and capsule collections by collaborators Melody Ehsani and Don C, Cozi is an apparel brand designed for women who keep up with trends, love sneakers and crave premium wardrobe staples at an affordable value.

Foot Locker Inc. represents 103.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.52 billion with the latest information. FL stock price has been found in the range of $42.51 to $43.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, FL reached a trading volume of 4211397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Foot Locker Inc. [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $65.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $82 to $61, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on FL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for FL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for FL stock

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, FL shares dropped by -1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.10 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.45, while it was recorded at 43.83 for the last single week of trading, and 54.42 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc. go to 39.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Foot Locker Inc. [FL]

There are presently around $4,251 million, or 94.60% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L. with ownership of 12,750,317, which is approximately -0.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,078,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $495.86 million in FL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $346.61 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly -6.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

195 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 12,645,389 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 12,169,786 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 70,147,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,962,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,855,341 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,902,123 shares during the same period.