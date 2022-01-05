Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain 5.02% so far this year. What now?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] surged by $1.38 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $110.24 during the day while it closed the day at $109.00. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Fiserv Research Shows Digital Wallet Use Surging, Fintechs Key to Consumer Financial Experience.

Nearly seven in 10 consumers used a digital wallet in the past 12 months.

Fintechs frequently fill gaps for services some financial institutions do not provide.

Fiserv Inc. stock has also gained 4.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FISV stock has inclined by 0.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.13% and gained 5.02% year-on date.

The market cap for FISV stock reached $72.47 billion, with 661.40 million shares outstanding and 607.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, FISV reached a trading volume of 5373991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $131.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 25.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FISV stock trade performance evaluation

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.11. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 8.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.99 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.02, while it was recorded at 105.84 for the last single week of trading, and 110.81 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fiserv Inc. [FISV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 18.73%.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $64,470 million, or 92.80% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 57,873,501, which is approximately -7.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,565,663 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.12 billion in FISV stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.99 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -8.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

652 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 39,282,834 shares. Additionally, 570 investors decreased positions by around 40,277,388 shares, while 212 investors held positions by with 519,492,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 599,052,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,872,222 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 6,241,823 shares during the same period.