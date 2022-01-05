Dynatrace Inc. [DT] Revenue clocked in at $815.50 million, down -6.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] price plunged by -5.08 percent to reach at -$3.01. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Dynatrace Achieves AWS Migration and Modernization Competency.

Status reflects company’s proven success helping the innovators in the world’s largest organizations simplify cloud complexity and digitally transform faster, smarter, and more efficiently.

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Competency status for AWS Partners. This designation affirms Dynatrace’s demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success helping the world’s largest organizations leverage observability and advanced AIOps to simplify and accelerate their application modernization and cloud migration journeys.

A sum of 4553064 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.02M shares. Dynatrace Inc. shares reached a high of $59.66 and dropped to a low of $54.13 until finishing in the latest session at $56.29.

The one-year DT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.3. The average equity rating for DT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $83.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 65.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DT Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.01. With this latest performance, DT shares dropped by -4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.11 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.79, while it was recorded at 59.42 for the last single week of trading, and 61.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynatrace Inc. Fundamentals:

Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 20.00%.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,873 million, or 96.60% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 84,298,270, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,283,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in DT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $861.85 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 11.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

199 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 18,813,781 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 15,463,059 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 233,391,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,667,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,422,750 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,932,612 shares during the same period.