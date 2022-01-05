DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] is 1.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] loss -1.64% or -2.57 points to close at $154.44 with a heavy trading volume of 6107637 shares. The company report on December 31, 2021 that INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in DocuSign, Inc. with Losses of $250,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against DocuSign, Inc. (“DocuSign” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:DOCU) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021, inclusive (the ”Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 22, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $155.10, the shares rose to $156.41 and dropped to $147.567, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DOCU points out that the company has recorded -46.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, DOCU reached to a volume of 6107637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $210.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $320 to $307, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on DOCU stock. On December 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DOCU shares from 389 to 231.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 11.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 127.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 73.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for DOCU stock

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, DOCU shares gained by 14.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.73 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 213.61, while it was recorded at 154.28 for the last single week of trading, and 244.17 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 45.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

There are presently around $23,878 million, or 78.50% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,147,268, which is approximately -16.544% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,695,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.77 billion in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly 0.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

556 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 12,179,602 shares. Additionally, 414 investors decreased positions by around 8,909,017 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 130,993,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,081,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,476,200 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 916,381 shares during the same period.