Dawson James slashes price target on Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] – find out why.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CLBS] gained 15.86% or 0.14 points to close at $1.03 with a heavy trading volume of 4301823 shares. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Caladrius Biosciences Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in January 2022.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies designed to treat or reverse disease, today announced its participation in several industry and investor events. All presentations are pre-recorded and available on-demand through the online conference platforms.

Biotech Showcase (January 10–12, 2022 and January 17–19, 2022)Location: VirtualPresenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and CEOThe Biotech Showcase will feature insights from top investors and biopharma executives. For more information on the conference and how to register, please visit https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/.

It opened the trading session at $0.89, the shares rose to $1.04 and dropped to $0.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLBS points out that the company has recorded -30.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 406.44K shares, CLBS reached to a volume of 4301823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLBS shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2018, representing the official price target for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on CLBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

Trading performance analysis for CLBS stock

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.60. With this latest performance, CLBS shares gained by 22.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.72 for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9794, while it was recorded at 0.8862 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3218 for the last 200 days.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.10 and a Current Ratio set at 25.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]

There are presently around $7 million, or 30.80% of CLBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,695,915, which is approximately -0.079% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,747,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 million in CLBS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.89 million in CLBS stock with ownership of nearly 0.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CLBS] by around 1,589,005 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 143,218 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,982,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,714,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLBS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,117,367 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 118,783 shares during the same period.