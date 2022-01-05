Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] fell -3.00% so far this year. What now?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] price plunged by -7.18 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Daré Bioscience to Participate in H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2022 Conference.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that Sabrina Martucci Johnson, its President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2022 Conference being held virtually January 10 – 13, 2022.

Ms. Johnson’s presentation will be available on-demand for conference participants, and under “Presentations, Events & Webcasts” in the Investors section of the company’s website at http://ir.darebioscience.com, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 10, 2022.

A sum of 4734430 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.43M shares. Dare Bioscience Inc. shares reached a high of $2.10 and dropped to a low of $1.9301 until finishing in the latest session at $1.94.

The one-year DARE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.78. The average equity rating for DARE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DARE shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DARE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

DARE Stock Performance Analysis:

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, DARE shares gained by 8.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.04 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.77, while it was recorded at 2.00 for the last single week of trading, and 1.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dare Bioscience Inc. Fundamentals:

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 6.30% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,166,309, which is approximately 11.593% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 566,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 million in DARE stocks shares; and POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., currently with $0.68 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 1,633,571 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 184,575 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,013,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,832,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 436,175 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 90,440 shares during the same period.