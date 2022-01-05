Citigroup lifts Chewy Inc. [CHWY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] closed the trading session at $54.40. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Chewy Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended October 31, 2021, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.75 percent and weekly performance of -9.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, CHWY reached to a volume of 4475227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $75.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $100 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $90, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on CHWY stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CHWY shares from 71 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 340.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 135.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.33. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -13.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.77 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.34, while it was recorded at 57.62 for the last single week of trading, and 75.15 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chewy Inc. go to 2.00%.

There are presently around $23,194 million, or 88.50% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 314,116,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 7,847,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $451.06 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BROWN ADVISORY INC, currently with $400.3 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 17.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

273 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 19,855,973 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 10,814,204 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 372,843,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,513,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,223,538 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,628,181 shares during the same period.