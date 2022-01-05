Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] moved down -4.40: Why It’s Important

Atlassian Corporation Plc [NASDAQ: TEAM] closed the trading session at $334.99 on 01/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $316.57, while the highest price level was $347.28. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Atlassian Named a Leader in Enterprise Service Management.

Atlassian receives highest score in strategy category in new report from leading research firm.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2021. In addition, Atlassian’s strategy for enterprise service management (ESM) received the highest score of all vendors in this report. Over 35,000 customers trust Jira Service Management to deliver exceptional service experiences for internal and external customers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.14 percent and weekly performance of -13.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, TEAM reached to a volume of 4118094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEAM shares is $466.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Atlassian Corporation Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Atlassian Corporation Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $400 to $500, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on TEAM stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TEAM shares from 475 to 500.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlassian Corporation Plc is set at 19.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEAM in the course of the last twelve months was 105.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TEAM stock trade performance evaluation

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.80. With this latest performance, TEAM shares dropped by -4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.27 for Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 399.45, while it was recorded at 366.97 for the last single week of trading, and 319.99 for the last 200 days.

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Atlassian Corporation Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlassian Corporation Plc go to 20.00%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41,136 million, or 87.10% of TEAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEAM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,417,245, which is approximately -14.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 7,492,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 billion in TEAM stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $2.58 billion in TEAM stock with ownership of nearly 6.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

371 institutional holders increased their position in Atlassian Corporation Plc [NASDAQ:TEAM] by around 10,632,115 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 11,325,899 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 95,433,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,391,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEAM stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,234,286 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,721,549 shares during the same period.