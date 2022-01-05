ATA Creativity Global [AACG] Stock trading around $2.55 per share: What’s Next?

ATA Creativity Global [NASDAQ: AACG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 114.29% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 117.95%. The company report on December 3, 2021 that ACG Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

ATA Creativity Global (“ACG” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, today announced that its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) was held on Friday, December 3, 2021.

All of the proposals submitted to shareholders at the 2021 AGM were approved. Specifically, shareholders approved:.

Over the last 12 months, AACG stock rose by 107.32%. The one-year ATA Creativity Global stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.15. The average equity rating for AACG stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $77.62 million, with 31.19 million shares outstanding and 29.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 49.15K shares, AACG stock reached a trading volume of 13652482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ATA Creativity Global [AACG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AACG shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AACG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATA Creativity Global is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AACG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

AACG Stock Performance Analysis:

ATA Creativity Global [AACG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 117.95. With this latest performance, AACG shares gained by 93.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AACG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.97 for ATA Creativity Global [AACG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7500, while it was recorded at 1.3800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6600 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ATA Creativity Global Fundamentals:

ATA Creativity Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

AACG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AACG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATA Creativity Global go to 25.00%.

ATA Creativity Global [AACG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 17.50% of AACG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AACG stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 334,984, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 91,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in AACG stocks shares; and SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, currently with $62000.0 in AACG stock with ownership of nearly -4.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in ATA Creativity Global [NASDAQ:AACG] by around 335,346 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 64,590 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 96,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 495,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AACG stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 334,984 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 3,435 shares during the same period.