AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] Stock trading around $0.61 per share: What’s Next?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] price plunged by -1.44 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on December 14, 2021 that AIkido Pharma Reports Filing for Expanded Worldwide Patent Coverage on Key Assets.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) (“AIkido” or the “Company”) today provided a status update on its expansion of key patent applications into several major ex-US territories worldwide.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

For the Company’s pancreatic cancer drug licensed from The University Texas at Austin, in which the Company currently seeks patent protection in the US, the Company will now also seek protection on the licensed drug formulation in China, India and the European Patent Office, with all member countries designated, which includes all 27 EU member countries plus 11 non-EU countries.

A sum of 4996223 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.25M shares. AIkido Pharma Inc. shares reached a high of $0.675 and dropped to a low of $0.605 until finishing in the latest session at $0.61.

The one-year AIKI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.5.

Guru’s Opinion on AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIkido Pharma Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

AIKI Stock Performance Analysis:

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, AIKI shares dropped by -9.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.19 for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7343, while it was recorded at 0.5980 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8737 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AIkido Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

AIkido Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 54.10 and a Current Ratio set at 54.10.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 16.40% of AIKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,136,875, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,272,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.79 million in AIKI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.45 million in AIKI stock with ownership of nearly 5.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI] by around 200,588 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,764,948 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,718,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,684,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIKI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,905 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,052,303 shares during the same period.