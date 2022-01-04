Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] is 32.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] traded at a low on 12/31/21, posting a -6.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.31. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Zomedica to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for companion animals, announced today that Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the upcoming virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference, scheduled for January 10-13, 2022.

The presentation will be available on-demand beginning January 10, at 7:00 am ET to registered conference attendees and the public at: https://journey.ct.events/view/67b1dab2-8dd0-4f50-8291-86cf6c38ed3b, and subsequently on the Zomedica website at: https://investors.zomedica.com/events-presentations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17991615 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zomedica Corp. stands at 7.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.70%.

The market cap for ZOM stock reached $303.61 million, with 978.49 million shares outstanding and 954.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.33M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 17991615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5801.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has ZOM stock performed recently?

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.43. With this latest performance, ZOM shares dropped by -18.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.81 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4321, while it was recorded at 0.3216 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7055 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZOM is now -50.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.96. Additionally, ZOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.68.

Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 56.10 and a Current Ratio set at 56.40.

Insider trade positions for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]

There are presently around $37 million, or 14.60% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,454,324, which is approximately -2.463% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 22,797,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.98 million in ZOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.54 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly 4.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zomedica Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 9,828,554 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 20,199,007 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 90,345,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,373,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,754,498 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 14,729,530 shares during the same period.