Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] is -4.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.10% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.60%. The company report on January 3, 2022 that Xeris Biopharma Enters Into Agreement for $30 Million Private Placement.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS) (“Xeris” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology, today announced that on January 2, 2022, it entered into a securities purchase agreement in connection with a private placement (the “Private Placement”) with an affiliate of Armistice Capital, LLC (“Armistice”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $30.0 million. The Private Placement is expected to close on or around January 3, 2022.

In accordance with the Purchase Agreement, the Company will issue to Armistice an aggregate of (i) 10,238,908 shares (the “Shares”) of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”) at a purchase price of $2.93 per Share, which was the closing price on December 31, 2021, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $30.0 million, and (ii) warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase an aggregate of 5,119,454 shares of Common Stock at an exercise price of $3.223 per share, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $16.5 million if fully exercised. The Warrants will become exercisable immediately upon the closing and have a term of five years from the earliest of the date (a) of effectiveness of the Resale Registration Statement, (b) all of the Shares and the Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the Warrants (the “Warrant Shares”) have been sold pursuant to Rule 144 or may be sold pursuant to Rule 144 without the requirement for the Company to be in compliance with the current public information required under Rule 144 and without volume or manner-of-sale restrictions, (c) following the one-year anniversary of the date of closing provided that the holder of Shares or Warrant Shares is not an affiliate of the Company, or (d) all of the Shares and Warrant Shares may be sold pursuant to an exemption from registration under Section 4(a)(1) of the Securities Act without volume or manner-of-sale restrictions.

Over the last 12 months, XERS stock dropped by -47.08%. The one-year Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.04. The average equity rating for XERS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $328.74 million, with 66.50 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, XERS stock reached a trading volume of 11357242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XERS shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.31.

XERS Stock Performance Analysis:

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.60. With this latest performance, XERS shares gained by 40.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.71 for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.18, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -400.52 and a Gross Margin at +54.84. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -446.00.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -84.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -378.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.76. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$506,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $152 million, or 17.00% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: CAXTON CORP with ownership of 8,024,542, which is approximately -0.729% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,176,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.17 million in XERS stocks shares; and STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $13.15 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly 35.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 4,433,435 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 15,903,375 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 31,391,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,728,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 337,334 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 10,994,872 shares during the same period.