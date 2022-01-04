why Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.20

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] price plunged by -3.12 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Clover Health Launches New Clinical Program Targeting Chronic Kidney Disease in Partnership with Cricket Health.

The Clover Assistant synthesizes health data and surfaces personalized clinical recommendations to physicians to drive earlier disease detection and intervention.

Specialty kidney services now accessible to physicians using the Clover Assistant to treat their patients who have been diagnosed with CKD.

A sum of 14247709 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.06M shares. Clover Health Investments Corp. shares reached a high of $3.91 and dropped to a low of $3.685 until finishing in the latest session at $3.72.

The one-year CLOV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.63. The average equity rating for CLOV stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $8.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on CLOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

CLOV Stock Performance Analysis:

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.43. With this latest performance, CLOV shares dropped by -16.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.73 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.68, while it was recorded at 3.85 for the last single week of trading, and 8.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clover Health Investments Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -5752.28. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5752.28.

Return on Total Capital for CLOV is now -1.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.10. Additionally, CLOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$14,727 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

CLOV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 18.00%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $393 million, or 32.20% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 49,695,247, which is approximately -48.412% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,999,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.24 million in CLOV stocks shares; and PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC., currently with $24.6 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 367220.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clover Health Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 26,258,034 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 58,389,631 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 21,041,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,689,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,522,682 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,755,993 shares during the same period.