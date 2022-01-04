Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain 60.42% so far this year. What now?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.11% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.58%. The company report on December 30, 2021 that Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Discussion at Healthcare Conference.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a discussion with Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, at the Goldman Sachs 14th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

To view and listen to the webcast, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors. Information on accessing and registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today.

Over the last 12 months, PFE stock rose by 60.42%. The one-year Pfizer Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.38. The average equity rating for PFE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $336.18 billion, with 5.61 billion shares outstanding and 5.59 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.96M shares, PFE stock reached a trading volume of 28510246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $55.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $60, while UBS kept a Buy rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 15.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 7.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.02 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.63, while it was recorded at 58.45 for the last single week of trading, and 43.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pfizer Inc. Fundamentals:

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PFE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 18.57%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $216,680 million, or 67.50% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 459,942,303, which is approximately 0.82% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 410,828,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.26 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.52 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 0.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,401 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 180,932,949 shares. Additionally, 1,205 investors decreased positions by around 165,720,799 shares, while 269 investors held positions by with 3,322,787,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,669,441,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,651,576 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 9,506,591 shares during the same period.