Pear Therapeutics Inc. [PEAR] Revenue clocked in at $1.69 million, up 23.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Pear Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PEAR] traded at a high on 01/03/22, posting a 23.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.63. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Pear Therapeutics Announces the Acquisition of Two Assets Addressing a Comprehensive Spectrum of Depression Conditions.

Pear Therapeutics announces the acquisition and license of two digital therapeutic assets designed to treat patients with a range of depression symptoms.

Pear is developing a prescription digital therapeutic (PDT) candidate that may be developed for use alone or in combination with pharmacotherapy to treat patients across a continuum of depression subtypes and severities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6335215 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pear Therapeutics Inc. stands at 22.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 24.58%.

The market cap for PEAR stock reached $1.11 billion, with 6.90 million shares outstanding and 4.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 382.89K shares, PEAR reached a trading volume of 6335215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pear Therapeutics Inc. [PEAR]?

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Pear Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Pear Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on PEAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pear Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 659.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has PEAR stock performed recently?

Pear Therapeutics Inc. [PEAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.90. With this latest performance, PEAR shares dropped by -16.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.70% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.94 for Pear Therapeutics Inc. [PEAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.59, while it was recorded at 5.83 for the last single week of trading.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. [PEAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pear Therapeutics Inc. [PEAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -816.75 and a Gross Margin at +81.69. Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1033.92.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pear Therapeutics Inc. [PEAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 199.48. Additionally, PEAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 223.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pear Therapeutics Inc. [PEAR] managed to generate an average of -$726 per employee.Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Pear Therapeutics Inc. [PEAR]

There are presently around $161 million, or 18.90% of PEAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAR stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 1,967,118, which is approximately 14.64% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; COHANZICK MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,373,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.51 million in PEAR stocks shares; and RIVERPARK ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $8.09 million in PEAR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pear Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Pear Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PEAR] by around 6,388,906 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,517,740 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 18,026,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,932,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,453,526 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,120,768 shares during the same period.