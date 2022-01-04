Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain 6.01% so far this year. What now?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] gained 6.01% or 1.36 points to close at $23.98 with a heavy trading volume of 5743086 shares. The company report on November 29, 2021 that NORDSTROM ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Researching Possible Securities Law Violations – Nordstrom, Inc., JWN.

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, Nordstrom Inc. stock dropped more than 23% in extended trading after the retailer reported earnings that fell short of analysts’ expectations as labor costs ate into profits and sales and its Nordstrom Rack business struggled to return to pre-pandemic levels.

It opened the trading session at $23.19, the shares rose to $24.37 and dropped to $23.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JWN points out that the company has recorded -33.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, JWN reached to a volume of 5743086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $25.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $27, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on JWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

Trading performance analysis for JWN stock

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.26. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 16.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.13 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.16, while it was recorded at 22.87 for the last single week of trading, and 31.82 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.67 and a Gross Margin at +29.30. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.44.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now -14.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,744.92. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,460.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of -$11,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

There are presently around $2,085 million, or 59.90% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,144,823, which is approximately -9.165% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,086,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.17 million in JWN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $213.17 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -6.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 14,440,959 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 16,749,951 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 60,979,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,170,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,036,781 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 6,581,322 shares during the same period.