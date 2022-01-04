Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] is 14.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] price surged by 14.79 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Christmas Greetings. Optimism is governing our thoughts..

December 20, 2021.

A sum of 6242917 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.84M shares. Nordic American Tankers Limited shares reached a high of $1.95 and dropped to a low of $1.70 until finishing in the latest session at $1.94.

The one-year NAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.02. The average equity rating for NAT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAT shares is $3.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58.

NAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.86. With this latest performance, NAT shares gained by 3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.04 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0206, while it was recorded at 1.7300 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7028 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordic American Tankers Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.91 and a Gross Margin at +27.86. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.11.

Return on Total Capital for NAT is now 8.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.66. Additionally, NAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] managed to generate an average of $2,501,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

NAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordic American Tankers Limited go to 5.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $80 million, or 28.30% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,269,868, which is approximately -2.251% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 5,565,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.4 million in NAT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $8.37 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly 2.668% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 4,806,447 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 6,150,500 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 36,470,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,427,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 762,236 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,322,171 shares during the same period.