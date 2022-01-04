Market cap of Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] reaches 91.87B – now what?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] loss -0.51% or -0.34 points to close at $65.97 with a heavy trading volume of 8780867 shares. The company report on January 3, 2022 that Mondelēz International Completes Acquisition of Chipita Global S.A., High-Growth European Leader in Croissants and Baked Snacks.

Represents important milestone in Company’s strategy to accelerate growth and become a global snacking leader.

Enhances offering in attractive $65B global packaged baked snacks category.

The daily chart for MDLZ points out that the company has recorded 5.82% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, MDLZ reached to a volume of 8780867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $70.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $69 to $71. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $66, while Guggenheim kept a Neutral rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 53.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 10.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.93 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.42, while it was recorded at 66.08 for the last single week of trading, and 61.74 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 8.80%.

There are presently around $70,533 million, or 79.00% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,016,321, which is approximately -0.01% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 88,732,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.88 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.21 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly 2.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

736 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 49,577,603 shares. Additionally, 692 investors decreased positions by around 41,421,955 shares, while 315 investors held positions by with 972,686,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,063,686,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,702,164 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 4,999,920 shares during the same period.