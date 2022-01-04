Market cap of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] reaches 16.24M – now what?

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: KPRX] closed the trading session at $1.27 on 01/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.24, while the highest price level was $1.42. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Kiora Pharmaceuticals Appoints David Hollander, MD, MBA, to its Board of Directors.

Salt Lake City, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – December 15, 2021) – Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) (“Kiora” or the “Company”) announced the appointment of David Hollander, MD, MBA, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Hollander, who currently serves as the Chief Research and Development Officer of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Aerie”), brings extensive ophthalmic industry expertise and insight to the Company’s board.

“Kiora has a compelling development pipeline, including KIO-301, a clinical-ready small molecule with the potential to restore vision in patients with Retinitis Pigmentosa, a rare, genetic form of blindness,” said Dr. Hollander. “Further, the recently reported topline KIO-101 data suggest that Kiora has a differentiated compound, which could offer physicians a new first-in-indication option to treat dry eye disease by inhibiting T-cell proliferation and proinflammatory cytokines release. The Company’s development program is rounded out by KIO-201, intended to accelerate ocular wound healing and is in late-stage clinical development.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.89 percent and weekly performance of 42.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -65.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, KPRX reached to a volume of 5147024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1346.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

KPRX stock trade performance evaluation

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.46. With this latest performance, KPRX shares dropped by -8.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.90 for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4480, while it was recorded at 1.2480 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8279 for the last 200 days.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 17.90% of KPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPRX stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 237,477, which is approximately 1502.085% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 151,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in KPRX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $77000.0 in KPRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:KPRX] by around 424,814 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 3,598,876 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,427,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 596,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPRX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 177,188 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 3,598,876 shares during the same period.