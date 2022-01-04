Market cap of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] reaches 49.17B – now what?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] traded at a high on 01/03/22, posting a 3.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.64. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Enterprise Completes Expansion of Acadian Natural Gas Pipeline System in Louisiana.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) today announced that it recently started commercial service on its new Gillis Lateral pipeline and the associated expansion of its existing Acadian Haynesville Extension system to serve the growing liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) market on the Gulf Coast. The approximately 80-mile Gillis Lateral originates near Alexandria, Louisiana on Enterprise’s Acadian Haynesville Extension system and extends to third party pipeline interconnects near Gillis, Louisiana, including multiple pipelines serving LNG export facilities. The recently completed Gillis Lateral pipeline has the capability to transport approximately 1 billion cubic feet per day (“Bcf/d”) of natural gas.

“By leveraging the flexibility of our Acadian system, Enterprise is providing natural gas producers in the growing Haynesville shale, one of the most lucrative natural gas plays in the U.S., with access to the higher valued global LNG market,” said Natalie Gayden, senior vice president, Natural Gas Assets for Enterprise’s general partner. “This environmentally responsible project will facilitate delivery of affordable, clean-burning U.S. natural gas to developing nations living in energy poverty that may otherwise rely on highly polluting solids, such as wood, coal and animal waste for heating and cooking. The Gillis Lateral is fully subscribed with long-term, firm commitments from shippers.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7443163 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at 1.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.82%.

The market cap for EPD stock reached $49.17 billion, with 2.18 billion shares outstanding and 1.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.06M shares, EPD reached a trading volume of 7443163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $28.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while TD Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on EPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 29.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has EPD stock performed recently?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.91. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 6.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.23 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.06, while it was recorded at 21.92 for the last single week of trading, and 22.92 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +19.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.04.

Return on Total Capital for EPD is now 9.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.07. Additionally, EPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] managed to generate an average of $525,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 10.20%.

Insider trade positions for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

There are presently around $12,925 million, or 27.50% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 60,454,855, which is approximately -7.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 26,548,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $583.0 million in EPD stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $565.68 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly -16.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 22,964,000 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 54,418,411 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 511,178,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 588,560,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,514,231 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 3,020,366 shares during the same period.