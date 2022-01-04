Market Analysts see U.S. Bancorp [USB] gaining to $68. Time to buy?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] closed the trading session at $57.27 on 01/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.08, while the highest price level was $57.40. The company report on December 21, 2021 that U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends.

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per common share, payable January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.84 per common share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.96 percent and weekly performance of 0.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, USB reached to a volume of 5408256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $67.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $63, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 43.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.18.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.45, while it was recorded at 56.59 for the last single week of trading, and 58.11 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.28. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.44.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 5.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.26. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $72,502 per employee.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 13.06%.

There are presently around $61,672 million, or 76.50% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 126,417,887, which is approximately -1.917% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 108,793,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.11 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.27 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 2.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 756 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 36,703,164 shares. Additionally, 678 investors decreased positions by around 32,292,683 shares, while 303 investors held positions by with 1,028,959,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,097,955,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,620,023 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,993,195 shares during the same period.