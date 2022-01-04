Market Analysts see Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gaining to $39. Time to buy?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] price plunged by -1.33 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Appointment of Juan Kuryla as Senior Vice President, Port Development and Construction Management.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) today announced the appointment of Juan Kuryla as Senior Vice President, Port Development and Construction Management effective January 17, 2022. In this newly created role, Kuryla will lead the Company’s Commercial Development, Construction and Private Island Operations teams, reporting to Daniel S. Farkas, Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Kuryla most recently served as Director and CEO of PortMiami since 2014, where he oversaw operations and capital development for the largest cruise port in the world.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“We are pleased to welcome Juan Kuryla to the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings family as Senior Vice President, Port Development and Construction Management,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “As Director and CEO of PortMiami, widely considered the cruise capital of the world, I have had the privilege to work closely with Juan over the years and I am confident that he will be a tremendous asset to the Company. Throughout his impressive thirty-plus year career with Miami-Dade County, Juan has proven himself to be a strategic leader with a long track record of success and innovation.”.

A sum of 20789725 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.83M shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $21.185 and dropped to a low of $20.40 until finishing in the latest session at $20.74.

The one-year NCLH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.77. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $30.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $37, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.66.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.71. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 16.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.84 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.11, while it was recorded at 21.48 for the last single week of trading, and 26.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.66 and a Gross Margin at -84.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.50.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -12.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.81. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$116,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,132 million, or 50.30% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,266,185, which is approximately 0.52% of the company’s market cap and around 0.44% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,242,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $419.83 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $256.41 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 63.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 22,109,078 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 14,784,426 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 162,355,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,248,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,563,089 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 6,849,017 shares during the same period.