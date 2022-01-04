Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] Revenue clocked in at $4.37 billion, up 3.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] gained 3.21% or 1.21 points to close at $38.85 with a heavy trading volume of 6370113 shares. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Las Vegas Sands Named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022.

Designation recognizes Sands’ ESG commitment and industry-leading performance as the highest-ranking hospitality and gaming company named to the list.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2022. The company ranked 136th out of 500 total companies included and was the highest-ranking hospitality and gaming company named to the list. Newsweek measured 2,000 companies headquartered in the United States on environmental, social and corporate governance performance to determine the rankings.

It opened the trading session at $38.02, the shares rose to $39.18 and dropped to $37.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LVS points out that the company has recorded -24.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.20M shares, LVS reached to a volume of 6370113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $49.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $60 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on LVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

Trading performance analysis for LVS stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, LVS shares gained by 9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.32, while it was recorded at 37.80 for the last single week of trading, and 46.83 for the last 200 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. go to -1.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

There are presently around $10,287 million, or 37.80% of LVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,724,249, which is approximately 2.069% of the company’s market cap and around 46.19% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 25,615,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $964.18 million in LVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $807.73 million in LVS stock with ownership of nearly 0.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

291 institutional holders increased their position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS] by around 52,835,660 shares. Additionally, 366 investors decreased positions by around 61,493,793 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 158,982,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,311,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVS stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,152,786 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 19,538,004 shares during the same period.