Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] is -59.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Jowell Global Ltd. [NASDAQ: JWEL] slipped around -12.76 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.79 at the close of the session, down -59.21%. The company report on December 28, 2021 that Jowell Global’s 2021 Double 12 Shopping Festival a Success With 74.7% GMV Growth.

Jowell Global Ltd. (“Jowell Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, today announced strong results from its 12-day 2021 Double 12 Shopping Festival. Over $9.7 million was generated in gross merchandise volume (GMV) during the festival, which is an extraordinary 74.7% growth from last year.

Mr. Zhiwei Xu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Jowell Global Ltd, commented: “As one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, Jowell Global has been constantly innovating in order to identify and address rapidly changing consumer trend. Looking forward, Jowell Global seeks to seize growth opportunities in the health and beauty markets with new ideas and initiatives to provide better products and services to consumers, and strive to deliver better results in the upcoming New Year’s Day and Spring Festival.”.

Jowell Global Ltd. stock is now -59.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JWEL Stock saw the intraday high of $25.78 and lowest of $8.071 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.30, which means current price is +8.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 388.55K shares, JWEL reached a trading volume of 29083218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jowell Global Ltd. is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

How has JWEL stock performed recently?

Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -51.46. With this latest performance, JWEL shares dropped by -34.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.64% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.59 for Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.29, while it was recorded at 17.00 for the last single week of trading, and 7.85 for the last 200 days.

Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.28 and a Gross Margin at +10.81. Jowell Global Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.70.

Return on Total Capital for JWEL is now 38.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.68. Additionally, JWEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] managed to generate an average of $32,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 195.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.29.Jowell Global Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.10% of JWEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWEL stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 17,811, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.97% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 11,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in JWEL stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $49000.0 in JWEL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Jowell Global Ltd. [NASDAQ:JWEL] by around 20,174 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 26,159 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 14,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWEL stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,174 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 26,159 shares during the same period.