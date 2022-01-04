iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Revenue clocked in at $4.81 billion, down -73.91% YTD: What’s Next?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] traded at a low on 12/31/21, posting a -2.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.56. The company report on December 31, 2021 that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ).

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) of iQIYI, Inc. (“iQIYI” or “Company”) (NASDAQ:IQ) between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired iQIYI securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit iQIYI, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Joe Seidman toll free at (877) 779-1414 or seidman@bernlieb.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7794288 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of iQIYI Inc. stands at 10.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.65%.

The market cap for IQ stock reached $3.65 billion, with 798.63 million shares outstanding and 313.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.47M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 7794288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $18.50 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $10, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

How has IQ stock performed recently?

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.13. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -19.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.45 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.66, while it was recorded at 4.44 for the last single week of trading, and 11.25 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.33 and a Gross Margin at +6.14. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.72.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -20.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.05. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$132,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 63.00%.

Insider trade positions for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

There are presently around $1,100 million, or 66.40% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 22,375,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.03 million in IQ stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $79.1 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly -12.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 37,028,490 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 52,172,473 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 151,981,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,182,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,782,091 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 12,491,073 shares during the same period.