For Genprex Inc. [GNPX], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ: GNPX] surged by $2.19 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.62 during the day while it closed the day at $3.50. The company report on January 3, 2022 that Genprex Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for REQORSA™ Immunogene Therapy in Combination With Keytruda® for the Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Second FDA Fast Track Designation Further Validates the Potential of REQORSA.

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) for the Company’s lead drug candidate, REQORSA™ Immunogene Therapy, in combination with Merck & Co’s Keytruda® in patients with histologically-confirmed unresectable stage III or IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease progressed after treatment with Keytruda. In the first quarter of 2022, Genprex expects to initiate its Acclaim-2 clinical trial, which is an open-label, multi-center Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating REQORSA in combination with Keytruda, for this patient population. The Company previously received its first FTD for REQORSA in combination with AstraZeneca PLC’s Tagrisso® in patients with histologically confirmed unresectable stage III or IV NSCLC, with EGFR mutations that progressed after treatment with Tagrisso.

Genprex Inc. stock has also gained 159.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNPX stock has inclined by 32.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.36% and gained 167.18% year-on date.

The market cap for GNPX stock reached $165.03 million, with 47.61 million shares outstanding and 45.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 458.69K shares, GNPX reached a trading volume of 238090973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genprex Inc. [GNPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNPX shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Genprex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Genprex Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genprex Inc. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

GNPX stock trade performance evaluation

Genprex Inc. [GNPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 159.26. With this latest performance, GNPX shares gained by 153.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.87 for Genprex Inc. [GNPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7500, while it was recorded at 1.7200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9200 for the last 200 days.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Genprex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.80 and a Current Ratio set at 39.30.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 12.10% of GNPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,851,832, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.59% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 615,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.81 million in GNPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.71 million in GNPX stock with ownership of nearly -1.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genprex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ:GNPX] by around 904,012 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 962,054 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,926,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,792,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNPX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 626,727 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 449,873 shares during the same period.