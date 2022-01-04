For Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO], Analyst sees a rise to $91. What next?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] loss -1.24% on the last trading session, reaching $71.53 price per share at the time. The company report on January 3, 2022 that Apollo Completes Merger with Athene and Finalizes Key Governance Enhancements.

Fully Aligned and Capital Efficient Model Positions Apollo for Differentiated Growth and Returns.

Enhanced Liquidity and Trading Profile Expected to Attract Broader, More Diversified Investor Base .

Apollo Global Management Inc. represents 239.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.90 billion with the latest information. APO stock price has been found in the range of $71.33 to $73.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 5373971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $87.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $91, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.39.

Trading performance analysis for APO stock

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.36. With this latest performance, APO shares dropped by -0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.18 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.78, while it was recorded at 72.65 for the last single week of trading, and 62.05 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.94 and a Gross Margin at +99.22. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.71.

Return on Total Capital for APO is now 9.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,022.91. Additionally, APO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,651.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] managed to generate an average of $79,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 43.59%.