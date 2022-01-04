Exicure Inc. [XCUR] is -88.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Exicure Inc. [NASDAQ: XCUR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.32% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.08%. The company report on December 31, 2021 that UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Exicure, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Exicure, Inc. (“Exicure” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XCUR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between March 11, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the ”Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 11, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, XCUR stock dropped by -88.58%. The one-year Exicure Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.75. The average equity rating for XCUR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.35 million, with 88.11 million shares outstanding and 67.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, XCUR stock reached a trading volume of 7263707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exicure Inc. [XCUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XCUR shares is $3.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XCUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exicure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Exicure Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on XCUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exicure Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

XCUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Exicure Inc. [XCUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.08. With this latest performance, XCUR shares dropped by -56.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XCUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.39 for Exicure Inc. [XCUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6540, while it was recorded at 0.2028 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3310 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exicure Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exicure Inc. [XCUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -153.11. Exicure Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -148.49.

Return on Total Capital for XCUR is now -29.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exicure Inc. [XCUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.27. Additionally, XCUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exicure Inc. [XCUR] managed to generate an average of -$391,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 117.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Exicure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Exicure Inc. [XCUR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 33.20% of XCUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XCUR stocks are: TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 7,325,000, which is approximately -0.204% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ABINGWORTH LLP, holding 6,977,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 million in XCUR stocks shares; and PROSIGHT MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $1.03 million in XCUR stock with ownership of nearly 42.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exicure Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Exicure Inc. [NASDAQ:XCUR] by around 2,229,030 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,683,322 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 24,293,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,206,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XCUR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 77,142 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,498,069 shares during the same period.