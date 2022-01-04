Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock [CELZ] gain 44.80% so far this year. What now?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: CELZ] jumped around 0.99 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.20 at the close of the session, up 44.80%. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces Implementation of Reverse Stock Split in Preparation for Planned Uplisting to The Nasdaq Capital Market.

(OTC-CELZ) Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on immunology, urology, neurology and orthopedics using adult stem cell treatments and interrelated regenerative technologies for the treatment of multiple indications, today announced its intention to effect a 1-for-500 reverse split of its common stock in preparation for a planned listing of the Company’s securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”). The reverse stock split will become effective at the open of business on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and the Company’s common stock will begin trading on the OTC Markets system on a split-adjusted basis under the temporary ticker symbol “CELZD” at that time. The fifth character “D” will remain appended to the Company’s symbol for 20 business days or until the Company is listed on Nasdaq, whichever comes first, at which point the Company’s trading symbol will revert back to “CELZ.” The new CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock is 22529Y 309.

The Company has filed an application to list its common stock and warrants on Nasdaq. The reverse stock split is intended to enable the Company to meet the stock price requirement for initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock is now 44.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CELZ Stock saw the intraday high of $3.88 and lowest of $2.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.00, which means current price is +8.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 720.12K shares, CELZ reached a trading volume of 64153493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock [CELZ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 526.51.

How has CELZ stock performed recently?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock [CELZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.11. With this latest performance, CELZ shares dropped by -33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock [CELZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.01, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 12.56 for the last 200 days.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock [CELZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock [CELZ]

0 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ:CELZ] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 25,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELZ stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.