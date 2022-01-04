Citigroup lifts Smart Share Global Limited [EM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Smart Share Global Limited [NASDAQ: EM] surged by $0.36 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.40 during the day while it closed the day at $1.82. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Smart Share Global Limited Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Number of POIs1 reached 820 thousand as of the end of the third quarter of 2021Newly registered users2 were 17.9 million during the third quarter of 2021.

Smart Share Global Limited (“Energy Monster” or the “Company”), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Smart Share Global Limited stock has also gained 33.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EM stock has declined by -40.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -67.62% and gained 24.66% year-on date.

The market cap for EM stock reached $443.57 million, with 259.43 million shares outstanding and 44.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 132.30K shares, EM reached a trading volume of 6906768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Smart Share Global Limited [EM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EM shares is $8.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Smart Share Global Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Smart Share Global Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.90, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on EM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smart Share Global Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for EM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

EM stock trade performance evaluation

Smart Share Global Limited [EM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.82. With this latest performance, EM shares dropped by -0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.62% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.65 for Smart Share Global Limited [EM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1074, while it was recorded at 1.4380 for the last single week of trading.

Smart Share Global Limited [EM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Smart Share Global Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Smart Share Global Limited [EM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19 million, or 9.00% of EM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EM stocks are: ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 4,500,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.08% of the total institutional ownership; HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., holding 4,080,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.96 million in EM stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $2.99 million in EM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Smart Share Global Limited [NASDAQ:EM] by around 590,183 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 177,598 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 12,424,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,192,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EM stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 362,214 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 79,808 shares during the same period.