Calix Inc. [CALX] stock Initiated by Barrington Research analyst, price target now $58

Calix Inc. [NYSE: CALX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.84% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.00%. The company report on January 3, 2022 that Calix to Post Fourth Quarter 2021 Stockholder Letter with Results on January 26th.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced that the company will post its fourth quarter 2021 stockholder letter with results for the period ending December 31, 2021 on the Calix Investor Relations website at http://investor-relations.calix.com/ on Wednesday, January 26th at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The release of the stockholder letter will be announced over newswire with a link to the letter to stockholders available on the investor relations section of calix.com.

Calix will host a conference call to discuss these results the following morning on Thursday, January 27th at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Over the last 12 months, CALX stock rose by 166.19%. The one-year Calix Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -25.57. The average equity rating for CALX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.89 billion, with 63.59 million shares outstanding and 54.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 658.73K shares, CALX stock reached a trading volume of 10499651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Calix Inc. [CALX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CALX shares is $61.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CALX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Calix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Calix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BWS Financial analysts kept a Sell rating on CALX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calix Inc. is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CALX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CALX in the course of the last twelve months was 75.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

CALX Stock Performance Analysis:

Calix Inc. [CALX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.00. With this latest performance, CALX shares gained by 14.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 166.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.44 for Calix Inc. [CALX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.38, while it was recorded at 76.62 for the last single week of trading, and 51.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Calix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Calix Inc. [CALX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.97 and a Gross Margin at +48.76. Calix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.19.

Return on Total Capital for CALX is now 17.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Calix Inc. [CALX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.73. Additionally, CALX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Calix Inc. [CALX] managed to generate an average of $42,655 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Calix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

CALX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CALX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Calix Inc. go to 20.00%.

Calix Inc. [CALX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,031 million, or 81.20% of CALX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,719,534, which is approximately -0.924% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, holding 3,520,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $281.56 million in CALX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $262.22 million in CALX stock with ownership of nearly -0.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Calix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Calix Inc. [NYSE:CALX] by around 5,249,396 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 3,782,616 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 41,371,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,403,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,903,483 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,149,593 shares during the same period.