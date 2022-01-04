Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $10

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: APLT] closed the trading session at $6.22 on 01/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.99, while the highest price level was $6.75. The company report on January 3, 2022 that Applied Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update on Galactosemia Program.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today provided a regulatory update on the AT-007 Galactosemia program.

Following discussions with the FDA at the end of the year, the Company has decided to hold on submitting an NDA for AT-007 for treatment of Galactosemia pending additional discussions with the agency. Although the Galactosemia program had previously been discussed in the context of an NDA for Accelerated Approval based on reduction in galactitol, the FDA has now indicated that clinical outcomes data will likely be required for approval.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.50 percent and weekly performance of -36.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -70.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -45.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -62.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 93.05K shares, APLT reached to a volume of 6480056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLT shares is $42.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on APLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32.

APLT stock trade performance evaluation

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.01. With this latest performance, APLT shares dropped by -45.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.56 for Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.89, while it was recorded at 8.48 for the last single week of trading, and 16.50 for the last 200 days.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for APLT is now -159.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -159.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -164.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -122.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.12. Additionally, APLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT] managed to generate an average of -$3,915,042 per employee.Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $135 million, or 72.60% of APLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2,410,247, which is approximately -0.396% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 2,257,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.2 million in APLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11.57 million in APLT stock with ownership of nearly -1.47% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:APLT] by around 738,396 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 996,941 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 13,373,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,109,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,052 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 459,688 shares during the same period.