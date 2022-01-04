Alcoa Corporation [AA] moved up 1.31: Why It’s Important

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] closed the trading session at $60.36 on 01/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.09, while the highest price level was $62.61. The company report on December 29, 2021 that Alcoa Reaches Agreement on Future of San Ciprián Smelter.

Company to curtail aluminum smelter for two years with commitment to restart.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) and the workers’ representatives at the Company’s San Ciprián aluminum plant in Spain have reached an agreement aimed at resolving ongoing challenges that stem from exorbitant energy prices.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.31 percent and weekly performance of 0.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 65.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 34.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.55M shares, AA reached to a volume of 6184346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $59.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $52 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $52, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on AA stock. On September 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AA shares from 51 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 250.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AA stock trade performance evaluation

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 34.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 159.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.64 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.34, while it was recorded at 59.59 for the last single week of trading, and 42.54 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,302 million, or 77.50% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,712,015, which is approximately 1.673% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,445,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $503.16 million in AA stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $390.96 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly -13.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 29,643,415 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 30,168,240 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 79,522,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,334,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,502,050 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,853,208 shares during the same period.