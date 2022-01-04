Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] Revenue clocked in at $7.50 million, up 10.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ADVM] closed the trading session at $1.95 on 01/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.75, while the highest price level was $2.04. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Adverum Biotechnologies Provides ADVM-022 Development Update and Anticipated Corporate Milestones for 2022.

– Finalizing Two-Dose Study Design for Phase 2 Trial of ADVM-022 in Wet AMDwith Intention to Dose First Patient in Q32022 -.

– Anticipates Near-term Hires to Further Strengthen Executive Team -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.80 percent and weekly performance of 7.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, ADVM reached to a volume of 6849149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADVM shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $9, while Truist kept a Hold rating on ADVM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43.

ADVM stock trade performance evaluation

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.73. With this latest performance, ADVM shares gained by 5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.97 for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9710, while it was recorded at 1.8120 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5579 for the last 200 days.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ADVM is now -35.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.08. Additionally, ADVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] managed to generate an average of -$703,635 per employee.Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.70 and a Current Ratio set at 13.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $124 million, or 72.70% of ADVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADVM stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 7,483,757, which is approximately 1.71% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,435,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.09 million in ADVM stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $12.23 million in ADVM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ADVM] by around 6,534,741 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 15,291,331 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 48,660,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,486,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADVM stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,816,055 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,345,184 shares during the same period.