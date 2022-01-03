Wolfe Research slashes price target on Paysafe Limited [PSFE] – find out why.

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] traded at a low on 12/31/21, posting a -2.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.91. The company report on December 31, 2021 that PAYSAFE LIMITED F/K/A FOLEY TRASIMENE ACQUISITION CORP. II (NYSE:PSFE) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: PSFE).

Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe” or the “Company”), f

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11895278 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Paysafe Limited stands at 5.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.01%.

The market cap for PSFE stock reached $2.68 billion, with 723.71 million shares outstanding and 539.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.21M shares, PSFE reached a trading volume of 11895278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paysafe Limited [PSFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $6.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $7, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on PSFE stock. On October 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PSFE shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSFE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has PSFE stock performed recently?

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, PSFE shares gained by 13.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.67 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.04, while it was recorded at 3.92 for the last single week of trading, and 9.45 for the last 200 days.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.12. Additionally, PSFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] managed to generate an average of -$1,740,507 per employee.Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]

There are presently around $1,425 million, or 50.90% of PSFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSFE stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 123,726,349, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 25.52% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 54,044,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.31 million in PSFE stocks shares; and FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC., currently with $195.5 million in PSFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

120 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 23,978,305 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 48,538,016 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 292,021,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,537,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,863,100 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 21,404,090 shares during the same period.