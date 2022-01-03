Wolfe Research lifts The Walt Disney Company [DIS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.67% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.82%. The company report on December 22, 2021 that The Walt Disney Company Names Horacio Gutierrez as General Counsel and Secretary.

Horacio Gutierrez has been named Senior Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), it was announced today by Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gutierrez joins Disney from Spotify, where he has served as Head of Global Affairs and Chief Legal Officer. His appointment is effective February 1, 2022, and he will report directly to Mr. Chapek. Mr. Gutierrez will succeed longtime Disney veteran Alan Braverman who, as was announced in July, is retiring after nearly two decades as General Counsel.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005141/en/.

Over the last 12 months, DIS stock dropped by -14.51%. The one-year The Walt Disney Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.94. The average equity rating for DIS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $278.33 billion, with 1.82 billion shares outstanding and 1.82 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.30M shares, DIS stock reached a trading volume of 6339799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Walt Disney Company [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $195.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $220 to $205. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $230 to $220, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on DIS stock. On November 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DIS shares from 218 to 209.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 139.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DIS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 8.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.95 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.97, while it was recorded at 154.74 for the last single week of trading, and 173.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Walt Disney Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.55 and a Gross Margin at +25.61. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.00.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 2.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.44. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 41.49%.